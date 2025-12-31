Gurshish gets 'Renowned Shooter' status

Gurshish Singh, Class IX student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, delivered an outstanding performance at the 68th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal. Scoring 585.9 points in the 50m Rifle (Prone) Youth Men ISSF event, he earned the prestigious Renowned Shooter status. He has also qualified in Youth Men and Junior Men categories, paving the way for future participation in international competitions including the ISSF World Cup and Asian Championships.

