Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir School organises seminar on life skills

Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Ratwara Sahib, organised an insightful seminar on life skills for its teaching faculty. The session was conducted by Poonamjit Kaur. The interactive session included engaging activities in which all teachers participated enthusiastically. The activities encouraged teachers to reflect on their classroom practices and integrate life skills into everyday teaching. Principal Ritu Oberoi appreciated the enriching session and expressed her gratitude to the resource person. Director Jaswant Singh extended his heartfelt thanks to Poonamjit Kaur for her inspiring guidance and valuable contribution.

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