Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Sen Sec School, Ratwara Sahib

Dasehra was celebrated in the school. During assembly, a speech was delivered about the festival. An effigy of Ravan was set ablaze with fireworks. Director of the school told the student that one should not be afraid of one’s fear and should always fight against evil. Principal Ritu Oberoi congratulated the students and staff.
