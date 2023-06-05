Guru Gobind Singh Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School, Ratwara Sahib

The school organised a workshop on yoga under the guidance of Dr Ruby and Dr Manila on the campus. On thise special day, students of classes VII, VIII and staff members performed various 'Asanas' of yoga like 'Pranayam', 'Vajrasana,' 'Anulom Vilom' etc. Students actively participated and performed various asanas. Later, Director Er Jaswant Singh and Principal Ritu Oberoi discussed the importance of yoga for human beings and advised everyone to devote at least 15-20 minutes to yoga every day.