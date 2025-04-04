Guru Hare Krishna Public School, Dera Bassi

The kindergarten graduation ceremony at the school was held with great joy and enthusiasm. The event was a delightful celebration, filled with vibrant performances by the young graduates. The students showcased their talents through energetic dance performances, spreading happiness and excitement throughout the gathering. Parents beamed with pride as they received their children’s results, leaving with smiles and a sense of fulfilment. Principal Kavita Atri extended heartfelt congratulations to the young graduates and their parents. She encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours. The event was graced by the presence of management members, vice-president Amritpal Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Baljeet Singh Walia, and Narendra Kaur, who all blessed the children and inspired them to keep working hard towards their dreams. Their words of encouragement added to the joyous spirit of the occasion. The ceremony concluded on a high note, marking the beginning of a new and exciting journey for the little graduates.