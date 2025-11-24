Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chandigarh, holds Annual Sports Meet for Junior Wing

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Chandigarh, hosted its Annual Sports Meet for the Junior Wing, marked by exuberant participation and an atmosphere of spirited enthusiasm. Students from Nursery to Class V showcased exceptional energy, discipline, and a commendable sense of teamwork throughout the event. The ceremony commenced with the soulful recitation of the ‘Mool Mantra’, setting a serene and auspicious tone for the day. A synchronised and impressive march past by students of classes IV and V captured the audience’s admiration. The oath ceremony reinforced the ideals of integrity, fairness, and true sportsmanship. The torch relay, led by distinguished achievers, stood as a powerful emblem of perseverance, courage, and the unwavering spirit of youthful ambition. The sports arena came alive with a vibrant array of events, including the hurdle race, balancing race, hula hoop drill, three-legged race, 50m sprint, zig-zag race, tug-of-war, and several other engaging activities. The young athletes exhibited remarkable confidence, determination, and enthusiasm, making each event a delightful spectacle. The event was graced by vice-president Amritpal Singh, Kapoor Singh, Rajeev Gandhi, Manager Gurjeet Singh, Narendra Kaur and other members. Amritpal Singh appreciated the collective efforts of the students and teachers. Kapoor Singh in his address motivated the students to consider sports equal to academics. Principal Kavita Atri congratulated the participants and emphasised the transformative role of sports in nurturing discipline, leadership, and holistic development. Winners were honoured with medals and certificates for their outstanding performances. The program concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, bringing an inspiring and memorable day to a dignified close for the Junior Wing.

