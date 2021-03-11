Guru Harkrishan Public School , Dera Bassi

International Labour Day was celebrated by students. The event kicked off with a welcome speech acknowledging their hard work. Many activities were organised for the support staff. The students made ‘Thank You’ cards and presented them to the helping staff. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the employees and said their inputs for the welfare of the school were commendable. She motivated all students to respect all workers.
