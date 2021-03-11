Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

“Mother’s love is a brilliant gem to be treasured.” The day that recognises the essence of a mother was celebrated in high spirit and merriment. On the occasion, children of classes I to V crafted handmade cards for their mothers and also wrote poems as a token of love, expressing their feelings in their own way. Students also made chocolate balls using milkmaid, butter and biscuits for their mothers. School Principal Charan Preet Kaur inspired the children to follow a virtuous path and make their parents happy.