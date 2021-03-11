Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

A rally was organised at the school for the awareness on the hazards of tobacco by the students of Class VIII to XII in which the students waved the national flag of the country and flags with slogans like ‘Save the world, remove tobacco’, ‘Choose life, not tobacco’, etc, written on them. The objective of the rally was to make people aware of the hazards of tobacco. School Principal Kavita Attri, while making the children aware of the ill-effects of tobacco consumption, said, “On the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, we should contribute to our nation by making India tobacco-free. One should remain firm on the spirit of selfless service”.
