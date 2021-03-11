Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

A meal activity was organised at the school for the commerce students of Class XI and XII. Children set up various food stalls. They made sandwiches, bhelpuri, patties and kulche chole under the supervision of their subject teachers Meenakshi Vaishnav and Prabhjot Kaur. A lot of enthusiasm was found in the children participating in the activity. Principal of the school Kavita Atri praised the children and motivated them to participate in such activities in future also.