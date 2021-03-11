Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

A rally was organised at the school for the awareness on the hazards of tobacco by the students of Class VIII to XII in which the students waved the national flag of the country and flags with slogans like ‘Save the world, remove tobacco’, ‘Choose life, not tobacco’, etc, written on them. The objective of the rally was to make people aware of the hazards of tobacco. School Principal Kavita Attri, while making the children aware of the ill-effects of tobacco consumption, said, “On the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, we should contribute to our nation by making India tobacco-free. One should remain firm on the spirit of selfless service”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him