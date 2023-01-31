Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

The school celebrated the Republic Day on the premises. The programme commenced with the hosting by the National Flag by management members and Principal Kavita Attri. The Principal motivated students to walk on the path of harmony and sincerity. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks. Later, sweets were distributed among students and staff members.
