Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. The school wore a festive look. Sudents came dressed as various characters from the Ramayan. They enacted scenes from different kinds of ‘kands’ of the Ramayan along with chaupais and mesmerised the audience with their performance. They bought to life scenes from Lord Ram’s childhood to abduction of Sita. The programme commenced with a speech and followed by a dance. This year the school took an eco-friendly initiative to celebrate the festival without burning an effigy of Ravan. Principal Kavita Atri appreciated this wonderful and distinctive move by the students to stave off negativity and showing their concern for environment.
