Guru Harkrishan Public School , Dera Bassi

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary with devotion, in the school auditorium, in the presence of vice president Sardar Amritpal Singh , management member Sardar Kapoor Singh, School Principal Kavita Atri and the staff. The programme commenced with mul mantra , followed by kirtan, shabad performed by the students. They paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev by spreading his divine message of harmony and equality through poems, speeches and oration. Speaking on the occasion, school principal said that true religion is 'humanity' and one must follow the teachings of Guru Nanak.Vice president Sardar Amritpal in his address apprised the student to follow the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev, ‘Kirat Karo,Naam Japo,Vaand Chako.’

#Dera Bassi