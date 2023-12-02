Guru Harkrishan Public School , Dera Bassi

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary with devotion, in the school auditorium, in the presence of vice president Sardar Amritpal Singh , management member Sardar Kapoor Singh, School Principal Kavita Atri and the staff. The programme commenced with mul mantra , followed by kirtan, shabad performed by the students. They paid tribute to Guru Nanak Dev by spreading his divine message of harmony and equality through poems, speeches and oration. Speaking on the occasion, school principal said that true religion is 'humanity' and one must follow the teachings of Guru Nanak.Vice president Sardar Amritpal in his address apprised the student to follow the teaching of Guru Nanak Dev, ‘Kirat Karo,Naam Japo,Vaand Chako.’
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...