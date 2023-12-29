Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

The school organised a function to commemorate the Martyrdom Day of the Chaar Sahibzaadas and also to create awareness about their heroic deeds, unparallel valour and supreme sacrifices made by them. The students were apprised of the importance of the historical day by various activities like poetry recitation, sakhis and devotional songs. Vice President of the school, Sardar Amritpal Singh, Management member Kapoor, Sardar Amrit Pal Singh Modi and Sardar Joginder Singh graced the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Kapoor Singh enlightened the students on the sacrifices made by the Gurus. Principal Kavita Atri told the students to follow the ideals set by the Sahibzadaas and to be courageous, brave and to stand by their faith.
