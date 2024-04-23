Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

Students celebrated Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti in the school auditorium. The festival of harvest was celebrated in order to acquaint the students with the Punjabi culture and tradition. The entire wing was decked up traditionally. The programme commenced with ‘shabad’ presented by students, which reverberated in the whole auditorium. Students’ came dressed in traditionally Punjabi colourful outfits with ornaments and accessories .They mesmerised everyone with their foot-tapping bhangra and gidda performances. Some children also highlighted their views on Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti through speeches. Principal Kavita Atri appreciated the efforts of students and motivated them to keep participating in such events in future also.

