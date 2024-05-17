Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi

The school has a 100% pass rate in both Class X and Class XII board examinations for the academic year 2024. President Surinder Singh Virdi expressed immense pride in the students’ exceptional performance. The management team awarded scholarship and gifts to the meritorious students for their academic achievements. Principal Kavita Atri congratulated the parents, students and teachers for their efforts. The meritorious students of Class X include Anjali, who secured 97.6%, Prashant 96.6%, and Yashvi 96%. Additionally, 13 students scored above 90%, while 48 students secured above 80%, and the remainder performed admirably above 60%. Three students achieved full marks (100) in mathematics. In Class XII, noteworthy performances were seen across all streams: In humanities, Disha achieved an outstanding 93.6%, followed by Arshpreet Kaur with 90.2% and Harnoor Kaur with 90 .6%. In commerce, Chaitanya excelled with an impressive 87.6%. In the science stream, Abhinav Rana distinguished himself with a commendable score of 83.2%.
