Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, observes Earth Day

The school observed Earth Day with enthusiasm and dedication under the theme “Planets vs Plastic”. Various engaging activities, such as poster making, flash card designing, slogan writing, debate, declamation, and bookmark creation, were conducted to instil environmental consciousness among students. A clean-up drive was organised, and students actively participated in spreading awareness in the community about using eco-friendly alternatives like jute and cloth bags instead of plastics The celebration concluded with students and teachers taking a pledge to protect and preserve Mother Earth. The main aim of the event was to motivate and educate students about simple, yet effective, ways to safeguard our planet. The celebration emphasised the importance of keeping our surroundings clean and planting more trees to actively contribute to restoring Earth’s natural ecosystems. Each child was sensitised through meaningful activities to become responsible and aware global citizens. Principal Kavita Atri addressed the gathering and urged everyone to take consistent efforts toward saving the Earth. She encouraged students to inspire their peers to participate in environment-friendly practices.
