Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

A farewell function was organised for the outgoing students of Class XII. Children presented songs and dances. The Mr GHPS title was given to Ansh Gupta and Miss GHPS title was given to Deepshikha Gulati. The GHPS Handsome title was given to Dikshant and GHPS Miss Beautiful title was given to Hardeep Kaur. The Mr Confident title was given to Simarpreet Singh and Miss Confident title to Sania Gulati. After that, Principal Kavita Atri ji explained to the children about the future life and said they would have to face more challenges in life but they should not get discouraged and keep moving forward with strong faith and belief in oneself. "Don't try to be a successful person, but try to be a person with values," she said.
