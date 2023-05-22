Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

The hard work of the students and the teachers bore fruit as the school achieved 100% result this year. Of the 81 students who appeared in Class XII exam, five students have scored more than 90%. Deepshikha was the topper with 95.8% in Non-Medical, Prerna (93.2%) excelled in in Medical, Saumya (93%), in Commerce and Sanya 85.6% in Humanities. Out of a strength of 99 students in Class X, eight have scored more than 90%. Parneet Kaur (98%) Amrita Bajwa (95%), Utkarsh (94%), Ishika Sharma (95.6%), Abhay Chauhan(91.2%), Karan Sharma (90.6%), Sharanpreet Kaur (91%) , Tanu Gupta (92%) came out with flying colours. Principal Kavita Atri congratulated the scholars and extended her best wishes to students.