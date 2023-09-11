Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day on its premises. The enthusiasm was evident in the power-packed performances of the students in items like singing and dancing. Members of the management and school Principal Kavita Attri congratulated the teachers for their sincere efforts. The teachers appreciated the students for putting up such a wonderful programme. Surinder Virdi, president of the school congratulated the teachers. The programme ended with the teachers being served with sumptuous lunch along with management members.
