Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

Janmashtami was celebrated at the school. The whole premise was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was enhanced in the student when they presented different foot-tapping performances. The purpose of the flamboyant celebration was to inculcate value of sharing and respect in the students. Principal Kavita Attri blessed and wished all the students on the auspicious day.
