Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

An exhibition for maths and science on the theme “Space Mission” was held in the school auditorium for Class I to XII to fuel scientific temperament amidst students and push them to showcase their analytical skills through indigenous models. Eminent guest faculties of the school Surinder Singh Virdi, management members, parents along with school Principal Kavita Atri attended the exhibition. The exhibition was a display of incredible creativity and innovative ideas of young scientist. Students made more than 550 models, which included Chandrayan-3, Robot, Well Pulley System, Smart Plant Monitoring System, and Structure of Ethene and Neuron. Apart from the exhibition the students also took active part in other activities like paper reading, science quiz, singing observed during the whole week.