Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

To sensitise the students to the importance of road safety, an awareness programme was organised at the school. Chief guest Janak Raj, traffic education in charge, Mohali, made the students aware of the safety rules in an interesting way. In his address he advised the students not to drive vehicles without a driving lesson. The address also covered all aspects of traffic and safety rules. School principal Kavita Atri thanked the guest for his visit and motivated the students to follow the traffic rules for their own safety.

#Mohali