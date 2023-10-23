Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

In the quest to make a clean India (Swachh Bharat), students of the school conducted a cleanliness drive in and around the school premises. A rally was taken out by student to sensitise people in and around the area to cleanliness. The students showed an extraordinary level of zeal and enthusiasm. They not only resolved to clean the school but also pledged to restore the greenery and beauty of the environment. School Principal Kavita Atri in her message conveyed to promote the values of cleanliness among the students.

#Bharat