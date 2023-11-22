Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi

Tastefully decorated school campus added charm and religious fervour to the atmosphere as students of the school celebrated a clean and green Diwali. Students presented dance, speech, songs and enthralled everyone with their performances. A play was also enacted by students spreading the message of ‘Green and safe Diwali’. Members of the management, vice-president Amritpal Singh, Kapoor Singh, manager, Amritpal Singh Modi and Narender Walia, along with Principal Kavita Atri graced the occasion. The principal addressed the students and talked about the significance of the festival and even sensitised the students to celebrating clean and green Diwali. Narender Kaur Walia, one the management members, motivated the students to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. Management members wished all the students and teachers. Gifts were distributed to all staff members and employees by the management members.
