Guru Harkrishan Public School, Derabassi celebrates Diwali

The school celebrated Diwali, highlighting the richness of Indian culture and the significance of Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas. The celebration was graced by Chairman Surinder Singh Virdi, Vice-Chairman Amritpal Singh, Managing Committee members Kapoor Singh, Ramesh Kumar and Amritpal Modi, other committee members, Principal Kavita Atri and all staff members. The school campus and classrooms were beautifully decorated. Students enthusiastically presented poems, speeches, shabad kirtan and skits, spreading the message of light, hope and righteousness. Rangoli-making, diya decoration and thali decoration added vibrancy to the celebrations. Virdi extended Diwali greetings and encouraged students to imbibe moral values. Kapoor Singh highlighted the historical significance of Bandi Chhor Divas, while Amritpal Singh conveyed his heartfelt wishes to everyone. Kavita Atri also extended warm greetings and motivated students to celebrate a pollution-free, eco-friendly green Diwali, emphasising love and respect for nature. The celebration concluded with the School Managing Committee presenting Diwali gifts to all staff members as a token of appreciation for their dedication and contribution.