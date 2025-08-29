DT
Home / The School Tribune / Guru Harkrishan school bags medals in dist-level games

Guru Harkrishan school bags medals in dist-level games

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 29, 2025 IST
Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, students bag medals in the 69th District-Level Games held at Mohali. Medal tally: Kabaddi (U-14 girls) – silver medal, kabaddi (U-14 boys) – bronze medal, tug-of-war (U-14 girls) – bronze medal, tug-of-war (U-17 girls) – silver medal, and tug-of-war (U-14 boys) – silver medal. Several school students were selected for the state-level tournaments: Kabaddi (girls) – five players, tug-of-war (girls) – four players, kabaddi (boys) – two players, and tug-of-war (boys) – one player. Principal Kavita Atri and vice-president Amritpal Singh expressed immense joy and pride in the achievements of the students. Special words of appreciation were reserved for the coaches and mentors — Jagjit Singh, Suneha and Jupinder Singh — whose relentless guidance, training, and motivation enabled the young athletes to shine brightly.

