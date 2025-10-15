DT
Home / The School Tribune / Guru Harkrishan school wins group song contest

Guru Harkrishan school wins group song contest

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
A District-Level Group Song Competition was organised by the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Dera Bassi at SS Jain Girls School, Dera Bassi. Among all participating schools from across the district, Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, secured the first position in the Music Group Song Contest. The melodious performance of the students captivated the audience and earned high appreciation from the judges. School Principal Kavita Atri, along with vice-president Amrit Pal Singh congratulated the young singers for their outstanding achievement. The Principal said the victory serves as a golden opportunity for the students, as they will now represent the school at the state-level competition.

