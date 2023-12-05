Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The Social Science Department, Electoral Club and Legal Literacy Club of the school organised ‘Mock Parliament’ to give a chance to the young learners to put forth their views on various contemporary issues and concerns. Students of Class VIII to XII participated in the activity. The purpose was to acquaint the students with the activities going on during the Parliament session. Important issues like Israel war, G20, National Health Programme, reservation for women and brain drain were highlighted. The students thoroughly enjoyed the session. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiatives taken by teachers and students.