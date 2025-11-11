Guru Harkrishan students visit Science City, Kapurthala

A group of 150 students from Classes VIII to XI of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, accompanied by their teachers, went on an educational excursion to Science City, Kapurthala. The trip was partially sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology & Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration, promoting scientific learning. At Science City, students explored interactive exhibits, experiencing 3D shows, a flight simulator, earthquake simulator and a climate change depiction, making scientific concepts fun and engaging. The visit sparked enthusiasm, encouraged inquiry-based learning and broadened their understanding of science and innovation. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the teachers' efforts, highlighting the importance of such excursions in imparting practical knowledge, developing life skills and nurturing a scientific outlook.

Advertisement