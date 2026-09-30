Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Chapparchiri, celebrates Hindi Diwas

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Chapparchiri, celebrated Hindi Diwas with enthusiasm, highlighting the richness, beauty and significance of Hindi.Students participated in engaging activities, including role play, Hindi calligraphy, storytelling, quizzes and model presentations. The activities provided opportunities to develop language skills, creativity, confidence and communication abilities. Hindi calligraphy showcased students' artistic talent and appreciation of the Devanagari script, while storytelling and role play encouraged confident self-expression. The quiz promoted interest in the Hindi language and literature, while model presentations fostered research and creativity. The school management appreciated the students' participation and emphasised that Hindi is an integral part of India's cultural heritage and identity.

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