Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Mother’s Day was celebrated by students with zeal. A special assembly was conducted by the primary wing (classes I toV) in which students exhibited their gratitude, love and regard for their mothers through speeches, poems, songs and role play. Various competitions were also held for different classes. Also, various activities were designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among the school students, who must learn to respect and appreciate efforts of all workers. The school’s support staff was felicitated with medals by Principal Poonam Sharma.
