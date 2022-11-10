Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Students of Class VI to VIII of the school were taken for a camping excursion at Shivjot Adventure Resort, near Fun City. With their bags packed with games, food and a lot more, the children were very happy and excited to go for the picnic. On their way to the resort, the children enthusiastically explored the alluring beauty and bounties of nature. The team of guides deployed at the venue welcomed all the students and teachers. They escorted them from the gate to an open lawn where the students were divided into various groups class-wise and each group was given an adventurous name such as Royals, Avengers, Shin Chan, Devils, etc. All the children and their teachers were served with soft drinks, followed by breakfast of pav bhaji, sandwiches and aloo poori. All the students of the group displayed extraordinary energy as they did various adventure activities like hanging ladders, dancing bridge, elevated plank bridge, trampoline, tyre wall, zipline, tug-of-war, roller, V-shape Burma bridge, etc. After a tiring and fun-packed morning all the students and the teachers headed for the lunch. The next event was DJ Dance. All students danced on the floor with great energy on the thumping dance numbers. Even the teachers could not resist the temptation of the dance floor. School Principal Poonam Sharma said the picnic was a much-needed break from the regular schedule of the school. Such adventurous field trips create beautiful memories to be cherished for a long time.