Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Continuing the tradition of winning students of the school won the overall winners' trophy in an event held at Paragon Senior. Secondary School, Sector-69, Mohali . As many as 25 students participated in three competitions. They grabbed first position in two events — poetry recitation and turban tying — and secured third position in gidhha competition. A total of five schools had participated in the event. Showcasing outstanding skills of expression in poetry recitation in Punjabi, Simarpreet Kaur bagged the first position and Sumreet Kaur got a consolation prize. In the turban-tying competition, first position was clinched by Arshdeep Singh and three consolation prizes were won by Jugraj Singh, Prabhjot Singh and Simranjit Kaur. The splendid performance of gidhha in colourful attires with traditional jewellery presented a rich sight of Punjabi heritage in which GNFPSians bagged the third position.
