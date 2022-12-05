Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The school held an inter-house competition to showcase the turban-tying skills. On the day of the competition, each student brought their turban material, filled buckets of water and made sure the art building had enough mirrors for the perfect view. The rules of the competition meant that each student had 10 minutes to tie their hair in a rishi knot and then tie the perfect turban. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated all the winners and encouraged all students to participate in co-curricular activities in the future also.
