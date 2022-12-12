Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The KG and Primary wing organised 'Know about yourself ' activity to strengthen the verbal skills and to foster public speaking competency of the young minds. Students from Nursery to Class V participated in this activity. Students were informed to come in their favourite dresses, bring props, toys or any object of their choice. They were excited to share their descriptive narration and waited eagerly for their turn. The event helped students to build their social, emotional and language skills. Charts and posters were prepared by students and teachers which added to the beauty of scenario. The inspiring presentation left no stone unturned to achieve a realistic appraisal of their skills and to discover the power of spoken words. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the efforts put in by students and teachers and said such activities enhance their linguistic, visual, fine motor and intrapersonal skills.