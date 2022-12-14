Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Students of primary wing ofthe school visited the doll museum in Sector 23, Chandigarh. The students became aware of the culture, heritage and traditions not only of India, but also of other countries of the world. They enjoyed observing the dolls of ancient time from different countries. They also learnt about the culture and dance forms of different states of India. The school Principal, Poonam Sharma said that such visits enhance the imagination of children and broadened their horizons as they learnt about the cultures of different countries.