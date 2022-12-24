Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The Primary wing participated in a healthy tiffin activity. It was a delightful experience to see students beaming with happiness to present their healthy tiffin preparation. It was a parent-and-child activity in which parents had to put in the best of their efforts to make the tiffin of their child healthy, nutritious, presentable and tasty. Each child presented their tiffin exceptionally well and were complimented/rated by teachers for the nutritious quality of the food in their tiffin. Children also learnt table manners. They used table mats, napkins, appropriate cutlery to eat food. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the work of all mothers and thanked them for their co-operation. She motivated children to eat vegetables and develop healthy eating habits.