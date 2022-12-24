Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The Primary wing participated in a healthy tiffin activity. It was a delightful experience to see students beaming with happiness to present their healthy tiffin preparation. It was a parent-and-child activity in which parents had to put in the best of their efforts to make the tiffin of their child healthy, nutritious, presentable and tasty. Each child presented their tiffin exceptionally well and were complimented/rated by teachers for the nutritious quality of the food in their tiffin. Children also learnt table manners. They used table mats, napkins, appropriate cutlery to eat food. Principal Poonam Sharma appreciated the work of all mothers and thanked them for their co-operation. She motivated children to eat vegetables and develop healthy eating habits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...