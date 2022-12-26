Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas with traditional fervour. The school wore a festive look with bells, streamers and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Students from classes I to V came dressed in colourful attire. Skit, Christmas carols, dance performances and melodious songs were presented. Later, Santa Claus distributed sweets to everyone and wished them Merry X-mas. Principal Poonam Sharma exhorted the students to follow the path of brotherhood and humanity to maintain global peace, progress and prosperity.