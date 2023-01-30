Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The Republic Day ceremony at the school began with the hoisting of the Tricolour by Principal MS Poonam Sharma. The flag-hoisting was followed by the singing of the National Anthem to pay tribute to the motherland. A plethora of activities were organised on the virtual platform to infuse the spirit of unity, brotherhood and patriotism among students. Students of the primary wing recited patriotic poems, children of Classes VI to VIII showcased a skit on fundamental rights and Class IX to XII students made video related to the Constitution and explained Amendments. The Principal congratulated winners of Olympiads conducted by the SLE Olympiad Organisation