Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

International Labour Day reflected the ethos of the school by giving members of the support staff due credit for their dedication and sincerity towards the school. A special assembly was conducted by the students. A speech was delivered and poems were recited to show gratitude toward them. Various competitions were also held such as poem recitation for classes III to V, slogan writings for classes VI to VIII and poster-making activity was organised for classes IX and XI to mark the day. The activities were designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among the students who must learn to respect and appreciate their efforts .The class IV employees were felicitated with medals by the school Principal, Poonam Sharma.