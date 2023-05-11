Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

With the aim to make mathematics real and meaningful, 'Maths Week' was recently celebrated at the school. Students enjoyed the spectacular display of intriguing models, activities, puzzles and games, which they showcased beautifully. The purpose of the 'Math Week' was to teach the students about basic mathematics in a simple and playful manner. The plethora of activities were planned by the teachers for the students during the week. Students involved in making geometrical shapes, creating games, charts on mathematical formulas and working models. The week-long activities enhanced the thinking and math problem-solving skills of the students. Principal Poonam Sharma said the purpose behind celebration was to provide students and teachers with an opportunity to use mathematics in real world.