Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

GNFPSians brought laurels to the school by showing 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class XII exams. From Commerce, Tejas Bajwa excelled with 94 per cent, while Ishreen Bajwa 93% (Medical), Simranpreet Singh 91% (Non-Medical) and Kashish Arora 91% (Humanities) topped in their respective streams. Meanwhile, Class X students also came out with exceptional results. Akshita Dhiman and Vasudev topped with 94%, Arsh Kaur got 93%, while Manjot Kaur and Japneet Kaur shared the third position with 91%. Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated all the students on their glorious achievement.