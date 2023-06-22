Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

To spread peace, health and happiness amongst the students and faculty, the school observed the International Day of Yoga. This year's theme is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which represents our shared desire for 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The school celebrated the day with a special yoga session conducted by Cheema and Aman from Impact Institute. They made the students aware of the history and benefits of yoga. Students were told how yoga helps restore balance and improves self-esteem. Apart from this, it also revitalises energy. Pupils from classes IX to XII participated in the session and followed the techniques of meditation with the scientific approach. The day concluded with the speech by Principal Poonam Sharma.