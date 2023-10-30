Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Athlete Archit won a gold medal in the U-19 category and silver medal in 100m race, while Rushant won silver medal in 600 m race held at Government School, Janjheri. Kho-Kho girls (U-14) bagged the second position at the zonal-level tournament. Football team boys U-14 and U-17 won the second position at the zonal-level tournament held at Oakridge School, Kharar. School Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the players and motivated them to excel further and touch greater heights.

#Football #Mohali