Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

Athlete Archit won a gold medal in the U-19 category and silver medal in 100m race, while Rushant won silver medal in 600 m race held at Government School, Janjheri. Kho-Kho girls (U-14) bagged the second position at the zonal-level tournament. Football team boys U-14 and U-17 won the second position at the zonal-level tournament held at Oakridge School, Kharar. School Principal Poonam Sharma congratulated the players and motivated them to excel further and touch greater heights.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...