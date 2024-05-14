Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

The celebrations on International Labour Day reflected the ethos of the school by giving the members of the support staff due credit and heartfelt thanks for their dedication and sincerity towards the school. A special assembly was conducted by students. A speech was delivered and poems were recited to show their gratitude. Various competitions, such as poem composition for Class VI, slogan writings for Class VII and poster-making activity for Class VIII, were held to mark Labour Day. The activities were designed to forge a better understanding of the labour community among students, who must learn to respect and appreciate their efforts. The class IV employees were felicitated with medals by Principal Poonam Sharma and in her address, she enunciated that ‘Labour Day is a reminder for us that they’re the real architects of our society and they deserve their due respect’.
