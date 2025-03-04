DT
Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 04, 2025 IST
The school celebrated National Science Day in an innovative way by organising an Open House for students of kindergarten and classes I to III. The event aimed to showcase conceptual learning beyond rote memorisation. In a unique approach, students actively participated by performing various science experiments with their parents. This hands-on experience allowed them to witness how well their children understand scientific concepts rather than just memorising them. Parents appreciated the school’s efforts in promoting experiential learning and were delighted to see their children’s confidence and understanding in action. The event strengthened the bond between the school and parents, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to quality education.

