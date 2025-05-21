Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, organises drug-free rally
The school, under the guidance of Director S Pratap Singh and leadership of Principal Jasjeet Sohi, organised a "Nasha Mukt Samaj" rally in a rural area. Students of classes XI and XII raised slogans on drug-free society and pledged to make Punjab green and addiction-free.
