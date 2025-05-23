Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala, pupils bring laurels to school

Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Patiala

Students brought laurels to the school by securing the 'Sarvottam' (Best Performance) position at the shabad gayan competition organised by Guru Arjan Kirtan Mandal at Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Mall Road, Patiala. The team was honoured with a grand shield, medals and certificates for their soulful and melodious performance. This prestigious win is a testament to the dedication, discipline and spiritual spirit of our students. The school is proud of this divine achievement.